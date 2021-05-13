Nurses, nonprofits, others take vaccine to homebound people

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — As interest in coronavirus vaccinations dwindles nationwide, local health offices and other providers are ramping up efforts to find and reach homebound people who can’t travel for a shot. Victoria McAllister, who has ruptured discs that could slice her spinal cord with a wrong move, was thrilled when her San Francisco Bay Area health department brought the vaccine to her. California and Pennsylvania are among states coordinating efforts to provide vaccinations in homes. National advocates for seniors and people with disabilities say they’re disappointed that there are not robust plans to inoculate the millions of people in those groups.