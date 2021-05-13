Nursing home Olympics held at Monroe’s Pleasant View facility

MONROE (WKOW) -- Pleasant View Nursing Home in Monroe held their very own Olympic games Wednesday.

The festivities actually kicked off Monday with a ceremonial lighting of the torch.

Residents were broken up into three teams and competed in events like wheelchair races and cup stacking.

"We wanted to do some kind of outdoor event bringing staff and residents together for fun laughter, craziness, cheering as a part of our celebration of nursing home week this year," said administrator Terry Snow.

Family and friends were invited to cheer on participants.