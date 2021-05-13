Officials: Egypt delegation in Tel Aviv for cease-fire talks
CAIRO (AP) -- Egyptian intelligence officials say an Egyptian delegation is in Tel Aviv for talks with Israeli officials as part of efforts to negotiate a cease-fire in the escalating conflict with Gaza.
The two officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not allowed to brief the media.
The same delegation met with Hamas officials in the Gaza Strip first. They then crossed into Israel by land.
Egypt has played a mediating role in the past between the sides.