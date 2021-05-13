Olympic champion Biles returning to competition on May 22

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Simone Biles is back to competing. The reigning Olympic gymnastics champion will return to competition for the first time in more than 18 months in the U.S. Classic next week in Indianapolis. The 24-year-old Biles is a heavy favorite to defend her Olympic title in Tokyo this summer. The event in Indianapolis will be her first since capturing her fifth world all-around championship in October 2019. The event set for Saturday, May 22 is the first in a busy stretch for the top American gymnasts. The national championships are scheduled for the first weekend in June in Fort Worth, Texas, with the U.S. Olympic trials set for St. Louis at the end of next month.