Power restored in Taiwan after rolling blackouts

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Power has been restored to millions of people in Taiwan after an equipment failure at a power plant set off rolling blackouts across the island. Taiwan’s official Central News Agency said after the blackouts started around 3 p.m. Thursday, power was restored gradually starting at 8 p.m. The outage disrupted a daily briefing being given by government officials on the island’s pandemic situation. Taipower, the government-run electric company, said the outages affected 8.46 million households and emergency repairs were being done. President Tsai Ing-wen issued a statement saying the government was handling the situation and the cause of the outage would be investigated.