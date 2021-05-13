MADISON (WKOW) - The rain won't be a wash out but it'll hopefully help scale back the drought conditions across Wisconsin.

A high pressure system has been sitting over parts of the Midwest for the last couple of days, hence the cold night and mostly sunny skies. But it's on its way out, making way for rain and warmer air to move in. But first, we'll enjoy a pleasant weekend.

Southerly winds take over which means that the Gulf is open; a phrase that means Gulf of Mexico moisture and warmth is able to move northwards overhead versus being cut off and staying to our south. We begin to see some moisture moving in starting towards the second half of Friday through Saturday morning.

So not only will temperatures start to climb towards the end of May when our weather pattern shifts...

But moisture returns overhead, which means our chance for rain will only increase as the Gulf remains open.

Which is good because, as you know, Wisconsin needs the rain. While the drought did not expand from last week to this week, it was also not scaled back - a little over a quarter of the state still remains in a moderate drought.