Seasonal temperatures through the weekend with rain chances returning
MADISON (WKOW) - The warming trend continues with above average temperatures in the forecast.
SET UP
A dominant area of high pressure keeps our weather pattern dry the rest of the work week with cool mornings and mild afternoons.
TODAY
Mostly to partly sunny skies, warming to the upper 60s, which is around average for this time of year.
TONIGHT
Partly cloudy with temperatures in the low 40s.
FRIDAY
Partly sunny with high temperatures back in the upper 60s.
A clipper system develops late at night, which could cause a few showers to develop.
SATURDAY
Just a few shower chances on Saturday, especially for the morning hours with cooler temperatures under mostly cloudy skies in the low 60s.
SUNDAY
Partly sunny with isolated showers or storms possible and highs recovering to the upper 60s.
MONDAY
Partly sunny with temperatures in the low 70s.
TUESDAY
Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the mid 70s.
WEDNESDAY
Partly sunny with isolated showers and storms possible, mainly in the afternoon or evening.