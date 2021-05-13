Seasonal temperatures through the weekend with rain chances returning

MADISON (WKOW) - The warming trend continues with above average temperatures in the forecast.



SET UP

A dominant area of high pressure keeps our weather pattern dry the rest of the work week with cool mornings and mild afternoons.

TODAY

Mostly to partly sunny skies, warming to the upper 60s, which is around average for this time of year.



TONIGHT

Partly cloudy with temperatures in the low 40s.



FRIDAY

Partly sunny with high temperatures back in the upper 60s.



A clipper system develops late at night, which could cause a few showers to develop.



SATURDAY

Just a few shower chances on Saturday, especially for the morning hours with cooler temperatures under mostly cloudy skies in the low 60s.



SUNDAY

Partly sunny with isolated showers or storms possible and highs recovering to the upper 60s.

Heaviest rain will miss us to the south

MONDAY

Partly sunny with temperatures in the low 70s.



TUESDAY

Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the mid 70s.



WEDNESDAY

Partly sunny with isolated showers and storms possible, mainly in the afternoon or evening.