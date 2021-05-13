Spain at last adopts promised law on becoming carbon neutral

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s parliament has approved a law on climate change and energy transition that belatedly brings the country into line with the European Union’s goal to become carbon neutral by 2050. The law stipulates a 23% reduction in emissions by 2030 compared with 1990 levels, though the goal will be reviewed in 2023 when officials hope to better that target. Only the far-right Vox party voted against the law, which was overwhelmingly approved Thursday. The biggest opposition party, the conservative Popular Party, abstained. Spain’s Minister for Ecological Transition acknowledged that the legislation was 10 years overdue, as other EU countries have already adopted broad climate legislation.