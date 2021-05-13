US unemployment claims drop to 473,000, a new pandemic low

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits fell last week to 473,000, a new pandemic low and the latest evidence that fewer employers are cutting jobs as consumers ramp up spending and more businesses reopen.

Applications declined 34,000 from a revised 507,000 a week earlier.

The number of weekly jobless claims -- a rough measure of the pace of layoffs -- has fallen significantly from a peak of 900,000 in January.

Instead of cutting jobs, many employers are struggling to attract enough applicants for open positions.