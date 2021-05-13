Volunteers help Boys & Girls Club of Dane County during RED Day

FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- Spring cleaning can feel like a daunting task.

But for a group of volunteers from area Keller Williams Realty offices, it was part of their mission to help a local nonprofit.

Associates spent the day Thursday doing yard work, cleaning, and other projects for the Boys & Girls Club of Dane County. The work at the non-profit's offices in Fitchburg was part of their 'RED Day' initiative.

"The city has given us great opportunities as individuals in our businesses," said Keller Williams Operating Principal Broker Darren Kittleson. "It's a way to give back, and that's why we actually close our offices and spend the day doing that."

Keller Williams holds a 'RED Day' every year. It stands for "Renew, Energize, and Donate." Branches across the country participate in the day of service, which is always held on the second Thursday of May.