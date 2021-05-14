1 teen released from hospital, 2 remain after shooting in Beloit

BELOIT (WKOW) -- Police are releasing new information about the teenagers who were hurt during a shooting in Beloit Thursday night.

Check out more of our crime coverage here.

Police say the three male shooting victims were 16, 18 and 19-years old. One of them has been treated and released to the hospital. Two others are still in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

Police have not released the names of the teen victims.

The shooting happened around 5:15 p.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of Nelson Avenue.