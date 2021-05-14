2 injured after SUV crashes into Sun Prairie jewelry store

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- A Sun Prairie jewelry store will have to undergo some repairs after an SUV crashed though a wall Friday.

The Sun Prairie Fire Department said in a press release that it responded to the 900 block of 11:08 a.m. for a report of a vehicle that crashed into a commercial building.

Pictures provided to 27 News showed a tan SUV sitting inside Prairie Jewelers.

Two people in the SUV had to be freed by rescuers, the fire department said. Both were taken by ambulance to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The store owner and a customer also needed to be helped out of the building.

Inspectors determined that the building did not suffer any significant structural damage, but it will need an estimated $15,000 in repairs.