A university honors its grads 51 years after police shooting

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — More than a half century late, Jackson State University, in Mississippi, is honoring its Class of 1970. The students never got to walk in cap-and-gown to receive their diplomas. Commencement was canceled after white law enforcement officers marched onto campus of the historically Black school and violently suppressed protests against racism. In a burst of gunfire on May 15, 1970, the officers killed two Black people at what was then called Jackson State College. They also wounded 12 others. Organizers say the Class of 1970 had more than 400 people. About 70 are expected to take part in Saturday’s ceremony.