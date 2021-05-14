Authorities identify man who died while walking on I-90

MADISON (WKOW) -- Authorities have identified the man who got hit by a semi-truck on I-90 last Friday.

The Dane County Medical Examiner's office identified the man as 42-year-old Adam Buhler from Sun Prairie. Preliminary results show his death was the result of injuries from the crash.

Just before 4 a.m. on Friday, Wisconsin State Patrol said troopers were notified of an injury crash on I/39/90/94 just north of the interchange with US 151. When troopers arrived, they found the 42-year-old man dead. The medical office confirms, Buhler was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.