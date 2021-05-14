Biden to meet DACA recipients in immigration overhaul push

President Joe Biden meets Friday with six young immigrants who benefitted from an Obama-era policy that protected those brought to the U.S. illegally as children. This comes as he looks to turn attention on overhauling the nation’s immigration laws, an issue he has made scant progress on in the first months of his presidency. The Oval Office meeting with immigrants who used the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program instituted in 2012 to legalize their residency, also comes as immigration has been largely left on the backburner while Biden has dealt with the coronavirus pandemic and pushing for massive infrastructure legislation.