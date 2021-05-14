Brewers games back to full capacity in June

MILWAUKEE (WISN) -- The Brewers could be playing in front of a full stadium next month.

American Family Field will return to full capacity on June 25.

The City of Milwaukee has lifted limits on gathering sizes. Beer vendors and raffle ticket sellers will also be able to roam the aisles

Brewers fan Mike Bartel was asked if he'll go to the games.

"Oh, sure. Yeah we'll go," he said.

The Brewers are scheduled to have 43 home games at full capacity. Tickets for those games go on sale June 4.