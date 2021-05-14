Conservatives seize on gas crunch to blame Biden, stir base

Thousands of social media posts have misleadingly painted President Joe Biden and his administration as catalysts of chaos who not only mishandled the temporary shutdown of the nation’s largest fuel pipeline last Friday, but engineered it. A graphic called the East Coast fuel supply crunch “Biden’s Gas Crisis.” A tweet speculated that gas stations running dry was an “INSIDE JOB.” A meme depicted the president and vice president cheering about the “Green New Deal” in front of a snaking line at a fuel station. In reality, a ransom-seeking cyberattack, not a Biden executive order or energy policy, triggered the shutdown.