Danes start digging up minks to prevent water pollution

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Denmark has begun exhuming the decomposing bodies of some 4 million minks in order to incinerate them to prevent pollution of drinking water or a bathing lake. In November, the country culled all of its minks out of fear the animals could transmit the coronavirus to humans after a mutated form of the virus was found on mink farms. They were buried, but residents have complained about the potential risk of contamination of water. The excavation, costing $24.4 million, at two sites in western Denmark, started Thursday.