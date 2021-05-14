Delta will require new hires to be vaccinated against virus

If you want to work at Delta Air Lines, you’ll need to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The airline says that vaccination will be required for new hires starting on Monday. But the airline isn’t imposing the same requirement on current employees. American, United, Southwest and Alaska airlines have no plans to make vaccines mandatory. A Delta spokesman said Friday that more than 60% of Delta’s current 74,000 workers are vaccinated. The airline says the new policy is designed to protect other employees and passengers as travel recovers from last year’s lows during the worst of the pandemic.