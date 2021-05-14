DNR warns of high fire danger across the state

MADISON (WKOW) -- As drought conditions wear on throughout the spring, the DNR announced a high fire risk across the state Friday morning.

According to a news release from the department, the risk as at its highest in the northern part of the state, including the following counties:

Adams, Ashland, Barron, Bayfield, Brown, Burnett, Calumet, Chippewa, Clark, Door, Douglas, Eau Claire, Fond du Lac, Forest, Florence, Green Lake, Iron, Jackson, Juneau, Kewaunee, Langlade, Lincoln, Manitowoc, Marathon, Marinette, Marquette, Menominee, Monroe, Oconto, Oneida, Outagamie, Portage, Polk, Price, Rusk, Sawyer, Shawano, Sheboygan, Taylor, Vilas, Washburn, Waupaca, Waushara, Winnebago and Wood.

Counties in southern Wisconsin will experience a moderate fire risk throughout the weekend. The DNR will look to avoid a similar incident to an infamous Wisconsin wildfire in 1988.

"It was 33 years ago today that under similar conditions that the Germann Road Fire – one of the largest wildfires in Wisconsin – consumed 7,499 acres and destroyed 104 structures (23 of them residences) in the Towns of Gordon and Highland in Douglas County and the Town of Barnes in Bayfield County," the DNR said in the release.

The DNR has responded to 611 wildfires already this year. They advise extra caution this weekend with campfires or any other outdoor burns.