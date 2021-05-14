Drought conditions continue but beneficial showers return soon

MADISON (WKOW) - The updated drought monitor still shows most of southern Wisconsin as abnormally dry or in a moderate drought, but there are a few shower chances in the forecast.

SET UP

A weather system will develop tonight bringing shower chances into Saturday morning.

It won't be a drought-buster, with only a few hundredths up to a tenth of an inch of rain expected.

TODAY

Mostly sunny this morning with clouds increasing this afternoon ahead of our incoming weather system.



Temperatures will quickly warm to the upper 60s.

TONIGHT

Partly cloudy with just a few showers forming after midnight and lows in the mid 40s.



SATURDAY

Scattered showers will pass through southern Wisconsin, especially in the morning, with an isolated potential later in the afternoon.



Skies will be mostly cloudy keeping temperatures cooler in the low 60s.



SUNDAY

Partly sunny and seasonal with highs rebounding to around 70° and just an isolated pop-up shower or storm possible.



There is a chance of rain with the main low passing south of region at night, but showers may stay south of the stateline.

MONDAY

Partly sunny with a chance of showers for our southernmost row of counties, but again, this could miss us completely. Highs will warm to the mid 70s.



TUESDAY

Mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the upper 70s.



WEDNESDAY

Partly sunny with isolated storms possible, mainly in the afternoon or evening and just as warm in the upper 70s.



THURSDAY

Partly sunny with scattered storms possible and highs back in the upper 70s. Humidity will also be a bit higher, too.