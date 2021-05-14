Dump Trump? Kicking him off NYC golf course may not be easy

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump has a rich history of fighting back when he’s down and making others pay, and that’s exactly how he intends to deal with New York City over its plans to fire his company from running a city golf course in the Bronx. That firing was part of the backlash against Trump over his role in whipping up the mob that attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6. But experts who’ve reviewed the city’s contract say kicking Trump off the course may not be so easy. Trump’s son Eric is demanding a payout of more than $30 million.