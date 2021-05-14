Forest Service delays logging project near Yellowstone park

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — The U.S. Forest Service has delayed a proposed logging project just outside the boundaries of Yellowstone National Park that was meant to reduce the risk of fire and improve forest health. Opponents argued it would harm habitat for grizzly bears and other wildlife and destroy the view for people hiking the Continental Divide National Scenic Trail. The project called for scattered clearcuts and thinning to slow the spread of wildfire. Conservation groups filed a legal challenge to the project in April. On Thursday, the Custer Gallatin National Forest said it would delay the project until its new forest management plan is completed.