Former teacher pleads guilty to making child pornography

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A former teacher in central Wisconsin has pleaded guilty in federal court to producing child pornography.

Thirty-nine-year-old Travis Greil, of Wausau, admitted he used an iPad to make the videos and take photos under students’ clothing, a practice called “upskirting.”

An investigation began in February of 2020 when a student in the D.C. Everest Area School District told a liaison officer that she believed Greil had taken a video up her skirt when she was standing near his desk.

Greil entered the guilty plea as part of an agreement with prosecutors. Both sides have agreed to a sentence of at least six years in prison.