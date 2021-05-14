Gov. Evers designates May 14 as Hmong-Lao Veterans Day

MADISON (WKOW) -- Governor Tony Evers signed a bill into law Friday, declaring May 14 as Hmong-Lao Veterans Day in Wisconsin.

During the Vietnam War, thousands of Hmong-Lao people fought with the US and ended up being punished by the Vietnamese and Lao governments for their service.

"Forced to flee their homes, many Hmong-Lao soldiers and their families resettled in communities across America, including right here in the great state of Wisconsin," said Evers (D-WI).

US and Wisconsin flags will now be flown at half-staff every May 14 to honor these veterans.