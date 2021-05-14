House GOP set to put Trump defender Stefanik into No. 3 post

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans are ready to vault New York Rep. Elise Stefanik into the ranks of the party’s House leadership. They hope the four-term congresswoman will help them turn the page from its searing civil war over the deposed Rep. Liz Cheney and refocus on winning control of the chamber in next year’s elections. Stefanik has a moderate voting record but turned into an avid defender of former President Donald Trump and his unfounded claims of 2020 election fraud. She was widely expected to be elected Friday as No. 3 House GOP leader. Stefanik would replace Cheney, who Republicans ousted from leadership for repeatedly tangling with Trump.