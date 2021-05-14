I-39/90 partially closed at US 12/18 due to motorcycle crash; driver pronounced dead at scene

UPDATE (WKOW) -- One person is dead after a motorcycle crash on I-39/90 Friday afternoon.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, the crash involved a single motorcycle. The cause of the crash is currently unknown.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. State Patrol said the driver's name will not be released until after the family is notified.

MADISON (WKOW) -- The right lane on northbound I-39/90 is closed near US Highway 12/18 due to a crash, per the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

According to a release from the DOT, drivers should expect "severe delays" on the roadway. Dane County Communications said the call first came in at 3:10 p.m. Friday.

There are injuries, but no information on the number or severity.

This is a developing story.