‘It’s goosebumps’: Forward Madison excited for home-opener

MADISON (WKOW)-- Forward Madison is coming off a unique season where they had to play all their home games at Hart Park in Wauwatosa because of Dane County's restrictions due to the pandemic.

The team will return home to Breese Stevens Field on Saturday night to play in front of the community in what has been a long time coming.

"It's hard to describe, but it's goosebumps," veteran defender Connor Tobin said. "Even walking into training today, and you are starting to see the stadium get set up. It's not quite there, you can start to see it coming together, it's exciting because you know how much it means to people in this community."

For Tobin who has been with the club from the start, he says the community has influenced him just as much in return.

"For me, it's really important, with playing, to feel like it means something more and with playing here in Madison, you feel connected to the greater community, you feel like the fútbol club isn't just about soccer, it's actually about improving the area around us," Tobin said.

The newcomers on the team will get their first taste of the best fan club in the league.

"Excited, anxious," forward Derek Gebhard described his feelings. "One, because it's our first home game of the year, and then also we want to give a good show for the crowd."

To start the season, capacity is limited to 25 percent. Although the crowd will be scaled down, first-year head coach Carl Craig has a message to the fans.

"If you are vaccinated and can get there, get yourself out there, and let's have a party."

Forward Madison will face North Carolina FC on Saturday at 7 p.m.