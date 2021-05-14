Judge permits defense team to leave case in Sanford trial

MADISON (WKOW) -- Judge Ellen Berz announced Friday that the defense team for Khari Sanford will be permitted to leave the case, after they said Tuesday that their relationship with Sanford had been "irreparably damaged."

In a hearing Friday morning, public defenders Andrew Martinez and Jeremiah Meyer O'Day said there was a conflict of interest between themselves and Sanford that prevented them from properly representing him.

They did not specify the nature of the conflict.

"Well, Mr. Sanford, sometimes there are things we say and do that we cannot take back. This is one of them," Berz said at the hearing.

In the time between the initial request for withdrawal and the hearing Friday, Sanford filed a complaint with the Office of Lawyer Regulations. He did not speak to the nature of the complaint or the initial conflict that caused the defense team to withdraw.

Martinez and O'Day said they were not aware of the complaint until Thursday.

Sanford is accused along with Ali'Jah Larrue of kidnapping Dr. Beth Potter and her husband Robin Carre. Sanford allegedly shot the two and left them for dead.

The couple was found laying in the UW Arboretum last year and were pronounced dead a short time after being discovered by a passerby.