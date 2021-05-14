LaFleur on Rodgers: ‘We want him back in the worst way’

Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur reiterated his hope that he’d get to continue working with Aaron Rodgers this season while offering no news on the quarterback’s status. LaFleur said that “we want him back in the worst way.” LaFleur added that “I know he knows that and, you know, we’ll continue to work at it each and every day.” ESPN reported just before the draft that Rodgers wants out of Green Bay. Packers CEO Mark Murphy acknowledged the issue and said he, LaFleur and general manager Brian Gutekunst have all met with Rodgers during the offseason.