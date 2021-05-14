Let’s face it: Washington adjusts to new mask guidance

WASHINGTON (AP) — First lady Jill Biden says finally going mask-free feels like “we’re moving forward.” A Republican senator says not wearing a mask “certainly helps the flow of conversation.” But the conversation on the House floor Friday neared sniping as lawmakers objected to being required to keep masking up until all 435 of them get their COVID-19 shots. Across Washington, the government is adjusting to new federal guidance that says fully vaccinated people can be mask-free in outdoor crowds and in most indoor settings. But on Capitol Hill, lawmakers have to keep wearing masks on the House floor,