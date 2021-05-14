Rain to kick off the weekend

The complete 27 Storm Track forecast

MADISON (WKOW) - The rain will be light but, at this point, any rain is much appreciated.

Clouds will continue to increase throughout the rest of Friday afternoon as our next chance for rain moves in.

The rain will wrap up mainly by the morning hours on Saturday.

Leaving us with a few tenths of an inch; while this won't help the drought conditions that are ongoing but, at this point, any rain we can put into the ground will help.

This little bout of rain wraps up Saturday leaving the area to dry out for the remainder of the weekend and the start of the next work week. However, rain does return towards the second half of next week when the Gulf opens.

The "opening of the Gulf" means unstable, warm Gulf of Mexico air moves northward overhead. This means two things - our temperatures will start to feel Summer like and the threat for showers and thunderstorms will increase.