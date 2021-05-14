Madison ends Reindahl Park’s status as homeless encampment to make room for summer events

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison's parks superintendent has ended Reindahl Park's designation as a homeless encampment.

Parks Superintendent Eric M. Knepp announced the change in a blog post on the city of Madison's website.

The park lost its designation as a temporary permissible encampment on May 10, Knepp said.

"I have concerns that continued encampments at Reindahl will interfere with planned programming at this critical community park– affecting use of the park shelter, athletic facilities, splash park, and community gardens," Knepp wrote. "There are many activities planned for the summer including family gatherings at the shelter, youth athletic reservations, and day camps for children."

As justification for the move, Knepp said that the space met all the criteria laid out in an executive order to revoke the park's designation as a temporary permissible encampment. Reasons for revocation laid out in the order include the encampment making the space unsafe or unusable for its intended purpose.

Knepp said his department would "continue to work with community partners to seek options and alternatives for campers," but did not specify where the people currently living in the park would go.

In the blog post, Knepp said that he had "no desire" to force people out of the encampment, and hoped that city staff could work with the people living in Reindahl Park to get them to leave. He asked advocates to avoid the park "to allow these conversations to occur."