Madison man facing hate crime charges after attack on East side

MADISON (WKOW) -- On April 25, Ulfrica Talley stopped by the Sundown Saloon after seeing her daughter.

While she's not a regular there, she does stop by from time to time.

"I went to sit and unwind, and when I was done, I was going to return back home," she said.

She says a man Madison police identified as Michael Hewitt, offered her a drink to stay, but she refused and continued to leave.

Talley says he then followed her outside.

"Then I heard the disrespectful racial slurs you black n****, I don't know if I can say that," she said.

According to the criminal complaint Hewitt tried to get her to come home with him and at one point pulled her towards his motorcycle.

Talley, however, got away and kept walking to her car, that's when she was hit in the head with a beer bottle.

"I saw the hate, I saw the anger, I saw the racism[in his eyes]," she said.

She says he drove away, while she was dazed from the attack, and that's when she called the police.

She says the impact gave her a concussion, and a bruised eardrum, and she now has a hard time hearing out of that ear.

According to the criminal complaint, police were able to find Hewitt because Talley had taken a picture of him at the bar.

She said that when she walked in that evening she just had a feeling that she had to take a picture of everyone at the bar.

"I was the only person of my race inside the bar, not to say that it was going to be an issue but I was just," she paused. "Just this day, just that night, it didn't feel right."

The criminal complaint said when an officer confronted Hewitt at his home the day later, he said he remembered possibly throwing a bottle at her car but didn't remember hitting her.

However, he told police to apologize to Talley on his behalf.

She says that when police returned with the news, they also said they hadn't arrested him, only giving him a citation.

Talley was starting to worry nothing was going to come of it, until the hate crime charges were filed earlier this week.

"I was extremely happy about that, because now it's not going to go unnoticed," she said. "I'm not going to live in fear because of hate, I'm not going to life in fear because of racism or anger. He did what he did to me and it wasn't right."

Hewitt is facing a felony battery charge with a hate crime modifier.

He's expected in court next Thursday.