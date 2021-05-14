Madison receives gold ranking for walkability

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Walk Friendly Communities program awarded the city of Madison its gold level designation.

The program cited Madison's work to prioritize pedestrians and create safer, more comfortable and more inviting places to walk.

Madison is the first city in the state to get the gold level designation and one of only 16 cities in the country with the same ranking.

"A great part about the Walk Friendly Communities program is that they're going to be providing us with some feedback, which can help serve as a roadmap as we work to improve and make our city even better," said Renee Callaway, Madison's pedestrian and bicycle administrator.

Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said the next goal is to reach the program's platinum status, which only four cities in the US have.