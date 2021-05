MADISON (WKOW) -- Opera in the Park is returning to in-person this summer!

The annual event is planned for July 24 at Garner Park in Madison.

The last time the event was held in-person was in the summer of 2019.

Organizers told 27 News there will be special pod seating and limited musicians on the stage.

WKOW is a proud sponsor and 27 News anchor George Smith will be hosting the event.