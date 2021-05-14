Passengers miss India-Australia flight because of COVID-19

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Around half the passengers due to fly from India to Australia after a two-week travel ban have been grounded because they either have COVID-19 or are considered a close contact of someone who does. The flight capable of flying 150 passengers is the first passenger flight between since Australia imposed a travel ban from India last month. Australian High Commissioner to India Barry O’Farrell says that a number of would-be passengers tested positive for COVID-19. Another official said more than 40 of the booked passengers had tested positive and around 30 had been rejected because they were considered close contacts. The flight will land Saturday in the northern city of Darwin from where the passengers will be taken to a remote quarantine camp.