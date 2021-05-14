Penpa Tsering elected president of Tibetan exile government

DHARMSALA, India (AP) — The former speaker of Tibet’s parliament-in-exile, Penpa Tsering, has been elected the new president of the exile government. He will succeed Lobsang Sangay, who completes his second five-year term at the end of May, Nearly 64,000 Tibetans living in exile around the world voted in the general election, the third since the spiritual leader the Dalai Lama withdrew from any political role in the running of the exile government in 2011. China doesn’t recognize the government-in-exile and hasn’t held any dialogue with representatives of the Dalai Lama since 2010. Beijing accuses the Dalai Lama of seeking to separate Tibet from China, which he denies.