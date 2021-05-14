Pet of the Week: Meet Kim!

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- A "sweet and spunky" feline is waiting for her forever home at the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin.

Volunteers say Kim loves to be a lap cat or nap time snuggle buddy. They jokingly warn that she is quite talkative and will let you know if she requires your full attention.

Kim has lived with other cats and done well, but she prefers to be "the boss," volunteers say.

Her ideal home would be adult-only with lots of space to run and climb and a family who's ready to handle her charisma.

Call the shelter at (608) 752-5622 to schedule a meet and greet.