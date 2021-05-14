Rock County ends mask order

ROCK COUNTY (WKOW) -- After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that fully vaccinated people will no longer be required to wear masks Thursday, the Rock County health officer lifted the county mask order Friday afternoon.

According to a news release from health officer Katrina Harwood, some local businesses may still keep mask requirements in place instead of asking for vaccination status.

"Now that more of our residents have been vaccinated, we are removing the mask order so that those people can take advantage of the benefits of being vaccinated. We encourage everyone to get vaccinated when they can," Harwood said in the release.

Harwood specified that in order to be considered fully vaccinated, you have to wait two weeks after your final dose.

The Pfizer vaccine is available to all people age 12 and up.