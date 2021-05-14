SSM Health brings in artist to beautify tunnel at St. Mary’s Hospital

MADISON (WKOW) -- SSM Health wanted to add a little color to the tunnel connecting St. Mary's Hospital to the hospital parking ramp, so it brought in a local artist to paint a mural.

The hospital turned to Mike Lroy. He's been working with businesses on State Street to paint murals and was commissioned by the city of Madison to paint murals downtown after last summer's protests.

"One of the themes that I am still using is the unity," Lroy said about the hospital mural.

Staff members at St. Mary's are also contributing to the artwork.