Suspended Boston top cop goes to court to block firing

BOSTON (AP) — Boston’s police commissioner, who was placed on leave shortly after getting the job over more than 20-year-old domestic violence allegations, has gone to court to try to block the city from firing him. An attorney for Dennis White filed a motion for a temporary restraining order and a preliminary injunction after the attorney says acting Mayor Kim Janey informed White on Friday morning that she intends to dismiss him. White was put on leave in February after The Boston Globe raised questions about allegations found in court documents that White pushed and threatened to shoot his then wife, a fellow police officer. Janey said an independent investigation into the allegations involving White revealed a “culture of fear and silence” within the Boston Police Department.