Thousands of Bangladeshi Muslims rally against Israel

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Thousands of Muslims led by activists from an Islamic political party have demonstrated in Bangladesh’s capital to denounce attacks by Israel against Palestinians. Muslim-majority Bangladesh celebrated the festival of Eid a—Fitr on Friday in a subdued manner after the government urged people to avoid large gatherings because of the coronavirus. After the end of prayers, protesters gathered in the streets outside a mosque and chanted “Down with Israel.” Bangladesh is one of 28 members of the United Nations that does not recognize the state of Israel.