UW-Platteville, Madison College opt for virtual commencements

(WKOW) -- As coronavirus-related restrictions are loosening, two schools in southern Wisconsin chose to stick with virtual commencement ceremonies.

UW-Platteville moved its spring graduation celebration online and released it Friday morning.

Rachel Emendorfer, a psychology and health and human performance double major, was one of the student speakers. She said she grew up thinking she would become a basketball coach, but realized during college she wanted to go to law school.

Emendorfer encouraged her fellow graduates to follow their intuition and trust themselves.

"I urge you to follow a motto my family has tried to live by. I urge you to ride all the rides. This means to seize all opportunities when they come your way, no matter how scary they seem," Emendorfer said during the ceremony.

Madison College also kept its commencement virtual. More than 1,300 students are graduating from the technical college this spring.