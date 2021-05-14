Veteran catcher Tyler Flowers retires at age of 35

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Veteran catcher Tyler Flowers has retired a week after signing a minor league contract with the Atlanta Braves. MLB.com first reported Flowers’ decision and noted that he hurt his back last weekend. Braves manager Brian Snitker confirmed Flowers’ retirement while speaking to reporters before their game with the Milwaukee Brewers. The 35-year-old Flowers played for the Braves from 2016-20 after spending seven seasons with the Chicago White Sox. He played at least 82 games every season from 2013-19 and was regarded as one of the game’s top pitch framers.