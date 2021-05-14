Visegrad Group ministers discuss security, fighting pandemic

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Foreign ministers of the four European Visegrad Group countries are meeting in Poland for talks on coming out of the pandemic, strengthening Europe’s ties with the United States and their own cooperation within and outside the European Union. The meeting Friday in Lodz, central Poland, is hosted by Poland’s foreign minister and includes ministers from the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary. In March, the ministers held consultations with the U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken. The ministers will also mark 30 years of the Visegrad Group, a formula of political and economic cooperation in the Central and Eastern Europe.