VMI gets 1st female commander of Corps of Cadets

LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — The Virginia Military Institute is getting its first female commander of the Corps of Cadets. The Roanoke Times reports that Cadet Kasey Meredith took on the role during a parade on Friday. She is the first female regimental commander in VMI’s 182-year history. The rising senior will be the military commander of the corps, responsible to the commandant of cadets for the training, appearance, discipline, health, welfare and morale of about 1,700 cadets. Founded as an all-male military college, VMI was the nation’s last state-supported college to become coeducational. The first women enrolled in 1997 after a legal battle that went all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court.