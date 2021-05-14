‘Why not us?’: Waunakee soccer will make first state appearance in 21 years

MADISON (WKOW)- The Waunakee boys' soccer team is headed back to the state tournament for the first time in 21 years. The Warriors won their first state title back in 1999.

Waunakee has since moved to division one and is seeded second in the upcoming tournament. Fueled by a strong junior class, the Warriors knew they had something special brewing this year. The mentality heading into Saturday is the same as it has been all season, "why not us?"

"This year is really special because I feel like we can really do something with the teamwork that we have," Senior Cole Helt said.

"They don't give up," Head Coach Dave Kettner said. "They certainly have a lot of resilience. They have a lot of give and go to them."

"We had a lot of doubters that we could make it this far," Senior Charlie Steck said. "For the longest time, we didn't even think we'd have a season. An infinite amount of guys have had so many injuries that they have bounced back from so really for us to make it this far is really spectacular."

One of the reasons the Warriors were able to make it this far is because of the depth of the team. Nine players have scored three or more goals, making this historic state tournament run a team effort.

"There's a lot of chemistry coming into the season and certainly, it's the chemistry which has kind of carried us through the course of the year," Kettner said.

"A lot of these other teams, they've got a few star players and you really can't pick out many star players on our team," Steck said. "We've all played together for so long. I really think it's that team aspect that has brought us to this level."

Waunakee will face De Pere on Saturday at 2 p.m. in the semifinals at Kewaskum High School. The championship will take place at 7 p.m.