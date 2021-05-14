Wisconsin Department of Health Services aligns with CDC guidelines; masks no longer required for fully vaccinated people

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) announced Friday that fully vaccinated people can resume daily life without masks on, per a news release.

According to DHS secretary-designee Karen Timberlake, the new guidelines align with the science, and it's safe to go about day-to-day activities similar to pre-pandemic times.

"The science is clear: if you are fully vaccinated, you are protected, and you can start doing the things that you stopped doing because of the pandemic. For vaccinated people, this means returning to the Wisconsin way of life we all enjoy," Timberlake said in the release.

She said studies have shown the three current vaccines have an average 90 percent success rate in preventing COVID-19 infections and deaths.

For more information on how and where you can get a vaccine appointment, click here.