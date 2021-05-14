Wisconsin Republicans join federal lawsuit over tax cuts

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican legislative leaders have decided to join a multi-state lawsuit seeking a ruling that federal coronavirus relief money can cover tax cuts. A group of attorneys general led by Republican Patrick Morrissey in West Virginia filed the lawsuit in March. Republicans who control the Wisconsin Assembly passed a resolution in April directing Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul to join the lawsuit but Kaul refused. The Republican-led committee that organizes Senate and Assembly operations voted by paper ballot Thursday to join the lawsuit and divide the legal costs between the two houses.